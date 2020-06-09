Higher Ground launches drive-in venue with high school graduation ceremonies

A Burlington live-music venue is building an outdoor stage and video system for concerts and community events at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

The Higher Ground “Drive-In Experience” will make its debut Saturday with three area high school graduation ceremonies. In a statement, Alex Crothers, founder of Higher Ground, said the goal is to provide a place for public gatherings while allowing particpants to follow social distancing guidelines.

“While we practice physical distancing, it’s critical we find avenues to share social and cultural experiences,” Crothers said. “We’re in uncharted territory but we imagine religious worship, charity bingo nights, live streaming of concert events, chamber orchestras, live plays, weddings, political rallies, etc.”

The stage is being erected on the Midway Lawn. The venue will accomodate up to 250 vehicles parked six feet apart from each other, with room to set up lawn chairs and blankets in front of each vehicle. Video will be broadcast on a 15-foot tall LED video wall mounted on a 40-foot high structure next to the stage. Sound will also be broadcast over FM radio.

The project has support from a dozen businesses and organizations, including the Vermont Community Foundation, Burton, Ben & Jerrys, AARP, Cynosure, Northfield Savings Bank and New England Federal Credit Union.

Vermont Community Foundation President & CEO Dan Smith said the collaboration will provide support to the state’s arts community.

“We are in the midst of a watershed moment for Vermont communities,” he said. “Theaters, concert halls, and museums are exactly the type of places where people come to heal after hard times, which is why it’s important to preserve the arts now and in the future.”

Crothers anticipates annoucing other events and programming for the drive-in venue in the coming days.

“We’ve purposefully left the schedule open so that we can accommodate a broad range of uses,” he said