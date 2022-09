A Highgate man is due in court on Tuesday on charges of strangling and biting a romantic partner.

Vermont State Police accuse Christopher Holcomb, 47, of attacking the alleged victim on Spring Street shortly before 5:30 Friday evening. They say they didn’t learn about the incident until the weekend.

Holcomb is charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. At last report, he was being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town on $2,500 bail.