The Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in Burlington on a hiker from Maryland who died on Camel’s Hump on Thursday.

Troopers say he was Mark Seidel, 53, of Centreville, Maryland, which is about 35 miles southeast of Baltimore across Chesapeake Bay. He was hiking with family members on Burrows Trail in Huntington shortly after 3:00 Thursday afternoon when he became unresponsive. Seidel’s family called 911, but first responders couldn’t revive him.

Investigators don’t believe Seidel’s death was suspicious, citing a medical emergency as the likely cause. They’re still looking into the circumstances, however, with autopsy results expected to clarify them.