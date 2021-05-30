Hiker suffering chest pain rescued on Camel’s Hump

An unidentified hiker is recovering after he needed to be rescued on Camel’s Hump.

In a Sunday afternoon email, the Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team wrote that he’s 59 years old. He was with a Boy Scout troop from Massachusetts shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday when he felt chest pain.

Rescue team members wrote that he was more than two miles up the Monroe Trail in Duxbury at the time. The scouts helped comfort him until crews could reach him two hours later.

The hiker apparently walked more than halfway back down the trail with help from the rescue personnel. However, they needed to carry him for about the last mile of the journey back to the trailhead.

At about 8:00, an ambulance brought him to UVM Medical Center. There was no indication Sunday night of how he was doing.