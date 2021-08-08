Hinesburg grocery store closed for a week by COVID-19

A community grocery store in Hinesburg has just closed its doors for the next week because of COVID-19.

The owners of Lantman’s Market posted on social media Sunday afternoon about their decision, writing in part:

“…the coronavirus is ever present in our lives and very recently Lantman’s Market has been affected by that presence.”

They did not specify how the store has been affected, but they added that providing a safe, comfortable environment for everyone is a colossal task during the pandemic. Lantman’s Market will re-open on Monday, August 16.