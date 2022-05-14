A Hinesburg man is due in court on June 2 on charges connected with a reported shots-fired incident in Burlington’s New North End.

The Burlington Police say he’s Sheridan Durochia, 25. Officers accuse him of firing two bullets into the air while driving shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at North Avenue and Institute Road. That’s right next to the Burlington High School campus.

No one was hurt. Officers with the Williston Police arrested Durochia in their town a short time later. He’s charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.