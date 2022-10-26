A Hinesburg man is in custody after police said he tried to run over a woman in a parking lot in South Burlington

According to police, Rocky C. Racicot, 42, and unidentified woman described by police as his girlfriend began exchanging blows while driving in Racicot’s truck on Williston Road near Kennedy Drive shortly after noon Thursday.

The woman told police she was assaulted by Racicot, causing her to try to jump out of the moving truck. Racicot held the women by the hair until she pitched his cellphone out the window, which brought the truck to a halt.

Police said the woman got out and ran to a nearby parking lot, where Racicot allegedly tried to run her over. He fled the scene when the woman took shelter behind a large rock, police said.

South Burlington police caught up with Racicot in Williston. He was arrested and held for lack of $5,000 bail. Racicot faces charged of aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and aggravated disorderly conduct. He was due in court at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.