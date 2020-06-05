Stickers promoting white nationalist group found in Hinesburg

(HINESBURG, VT) – The Hinesburg Police Department is now responding after stickers from an extremist group, named Patriots Front, have been found across the town.

The department wants to stress to the public that they do not support or tolerate these actions.

The first incident was originally reported on May 12. Most recently they found a sticker placed on the pride flag at the United Church.

“Hinesburg will not be intimidated,” said Anthony Cambridge, Hinesburg Chief of Police. “We have had a number of calls from people who are worried and I’ve told them don’t be worried. Don’t apologize for who you are, we are going to find these people.”

Cambridge also says if you see any stickers placed around town, do not remove them. Instead, contact the police department so officers can document it and respond immediately.

If you have any information you can contact the Hinesburg Police Department.