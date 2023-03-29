Hinesburg has needed a new fire station for more than a decade. Meanwhile, in late 2021, people noticed that the roof of the town hall had begun to leak. A Colchester architecture firm presented findings to the town Wednesday night about replacement or renovation of both facilities.

Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell said at Wednesday’s meeting that she’s lived in town for about 13 years. She remembered that even back then, the fire department needed a new station.

“With the town hall, it was just — what, last year or the year before? — when that leak happened, and now we’re all really missing our great hall,” Lovell said.

The ‘great hall’, a meeting space on the second floor of Hinesburg Town Hall, is closed to the public because of the building’s roof.

The fire hall is structurally sound. However, the architects hired by the town have found several significant issues with it.

“The primary concern with the fire station is simply inadequate space to house their vehicles and equipment and serve the needs of the fire department,” Steven Roy of Wiemann Lamphere Architects said. “They do not have enough space to house an ambulance service currently.”

They also don’t have a decontamination space to prevent potentially harmful substances from following firefighters home.

The architects presented two ideas for a new fire station. The first option is a two-story fire hall right behind the current fire station on Route 116, which would be demolished. This option would cost just over $9.4 million.

Option two is a one-story fire hall on Mechanicsville Road, costing anywhere from $9 million to $9.3 million.

“Obviously, there are some questions that have been brought up tonight that will need to get answered,” assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman said. “And there’ll be another presentation.”

The two concepts the architects presented for the town hall would both involve renovating, and adding to, the existing building. One option would cost $3.4 million; the other would cost $6 million.

“The intention, then, is to have multiple (question-and-answer sessions) in the next couple of months, get a lot of feedback and then, from both projects, pick one to move forward with to potentially put on the ballot for November,” an attendee said.