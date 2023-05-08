The town of Hinesburg is remembering a longtime firefighter after his sudden death over the weekend.

Officials with the Hinesburg Fire Department say Eric Spivack, 63, died from cardiac arrest on Sunday while doing outdoor chores at his home in Hinesburg. Spivack was serving as an Assistant Chief for the fire department, but was promoted to Deputy Chief following his death.

Spivack was a firefighter for more than 35 years, beginning his career in Fairhaven, Massachusetts in 1986 when he was 26-years-old. After serving there for 12 years, he moved to Hinesburg in 1998, and joined the Hinesburg Fire Department right away on July 7 that year.

Nick Baker, Hinesburg’s Fire Chief, says Spivack not only loved his department, but loved his community and family, and could often be seen driving engine number one.

“Eric’s always been very dedicated to the department, it’s been a very prideful point of his life,” Baker said. “He loved driving the firetruck, and every time I got down here, he’d be in the left seat ready to drive, and I always had to tell him, ‘Eric, you’re a chief, you can ride in the right seat, you can be in charge of the call,’ and he’s like, ‘I just like to drive.’”

The services for Spivack will be held privately for his family, but the Hinesburg Fire Department will have an open house to celebrate his life this Wednesday from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.