Hinesburg woman arrested for aggravated assault after suspected road rage incident

Grace Ross, 46, of Hinesburg is accused of pointing the gun shown here at two people after cutting off their car in traffic. (Photo courtesy Burlington Police)

A woman from Hinesburg will be arraigned on Monday morning after a suspected road rage incident in Burlington.

Grace Ross, 46, apparently cut off another car in traffic near the intersection of Main Street and North Prospect Street just after 6:00 p.m. Friday, almost causing a crash. She’s accused of then pointing the handgun shown in this story at the two people that were in the other car.

The Burlington Police wrote in a Saturday email that Ross is barred from having firearms because of prior criminal convictions. To be exact, investigators wrote that she has 17 misdemeanors on her record and has skipped out on eight prior court appearances.

A judge has released Ross on conditions. She’s charged with aggravated assault and a weapons violation.