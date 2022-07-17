Charlotte, VT — On Sunday morning, Vermont State Police responded to a crash between Hinesburg Road and Spear Street in the Town of Charlotte where they found a Honda Civic pinned to a telephone pole. Investigations into the single vehicle crash revealed that the driver, 59-year-old Natalie Gentry of Hinesburg made a left turn onto Spear Street from Hinesburg Road. Gentry claims that she turned back to look at the road sign to see if she turned onto the correct street and subsequently drifted off the road and hit the telephone pole.

Police say there were no signs of impairment, but Gentry sustained a neck and arm injury during the incident and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Gentry’s car was removed from the scene by Elite Auto Towing and Green Mountain Power was contacted to assist with the telephone pole. VSP was assisted by the Charlotte Fire Department.