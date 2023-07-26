The historic water tower at Fort Ethan Allen has gotten some much-needed roof repair, just the first step in a long process of bringing the structure back to life.

The Essex Community Historical Society has been raising money for the work since 2016. On Wednesday, they topped the tower with a replica of the the original weathervane.

Ann Gray, treasurer with the Essex Community Historical Society, says the last documented photo of the old weathervane is from 1907. Historians believe the topper was taken down to be used as scrap metal during one of the wars.

“The tower was the first structure built at the fort back in 1893, and nothing has been done to it since then, so it’s in a state of not too good of a repair, and the roof was really bad, so we had to get that fixed. It’s kind of neat to see it done, it’s been a long time coming,” said Gray.

This was only the first step of restoration. Next, windows will be installed. Then, more funds need to be raised to fix the stairs and masonry inside.

The Historical Society used to be able to bring visitors to the top of the tower but have since stopped as the stairs have been deemed unsafe.

It’s selling original tiles from the structure to help raise money.