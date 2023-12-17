Vermont State Police are looking for an unknown driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Corinth.

The vehicle shown struck another car just before 10:30 Sunday morning on Route 25 at the Village Road intersection. It was found about a quarter-mile away a few minutes later, but the driver was gone.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen in Burlington. There’s no indication of when the report was made, but they add that the car has been painted black since the theft in an attempt to disguise it.

Troopers ask that you call the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111 with any leads.