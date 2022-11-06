Vermont State Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a dangerous situation behind them on Route 105 in Sheldon on Saturday.

Someone crashed a white truck into a utility pole that afternoon at the intersection with Route 236. Troopers learned about it shortly before 4:30 p.m. The crash reportedly left the pole swinging across the roadway with live, sparking wires dangling from it.

The road was closed for several hours while crews repaired the utility pole and the wiring. Investigators searched the surrounding area for the white truck, but they couldn’t find it. If you saw it, VSP is asking you to call the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.