Vermont State Police want to know who caused a neighborhood in St. Johnsbury to lose power by crashing into a utility pole.

The crash took place early Saturday morning on New Boston Road. Troopers learned about it just before 7:00 a.m. A Nissan Versa hit both the pole, and a barbed-wire fence, near the intersection with Mount Pisgah Road.

The driver fled the scene without notifying authorities. If you were in the area early Saturday, call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 222-4680.