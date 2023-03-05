Vermont State Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that brought down power lines in Lyndon.

Several people told police they saw a silver Ford F-250 work truck head southbound erratically on Main Street shortly after 10:30 Saturday night. After riding up onto the sidewalk, the truck destroyed two utility poles and brought their wires down. The driver then reportedly crashed into a moving car before leaving the area.

No one was hurt, but there’s no indication of the truck’s license plate number. Investigators are asking you to call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111 if you know anything else.