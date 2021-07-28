Hobbes Remembrance Day honors first canine radio show host

He changed the world for rescue animals and now he has his own remembrance day as proclaimed by the Vermont governor’s office.

Hobbes, a tiny brown dachshund, was a rescue and the first canine radio show host. His owner, Bruce Zeman, launched the “Wake-Up Crew with Bruce & Hobbes.”

But Hobbes had other roles, including as an honorary police K-9 in three cities and a fire dog. He died one year ago, on July 28, 2020

Governor Phil Scott announced earlier this week that the day will now be known Hobbes Remembrance Day in honor of the late pooch.

Bruce said he misses him every single day.

“We were inseparable and so I feel like I kind of lost part of myself,” Bruce Zeman said. “But this proclamation validates everything that he did because he mattered, not just to me but a lot of people.”

The book ‘Hobbes Goes Home,’ carries along his legacy.