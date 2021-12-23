Burlington, VT — TSA expects today to be one of the busiest travel days at airports across the nation. Even though COVID cases are surging due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, many people are keeping their travel plans intact.

Burlington International Airport expects big crowds today and tomorrow on Christmas Eve. Airport Director Nic Longo expects numbers to peak again next week leading up to the New Year. Longo claims that traveling has gone way up and that they are seeing about 90 percent of their 2019 numbers.

Many travelers are coming from out-of-state to see their family.

Ali Alten from Reston, Virginia said, “This is our first trip up in quite a while. It’s our first flight since 2019, we weighed the risks and benefits and we’re triple vaxed at this point and felt like it was okay.”

Others are here to see the snow and hit the slopes.

Jenna Wells of Nashville, Tennessee, says, “I wanted to have a white Christmas and I think we’re definitely going to accomplish that.”

Jackson Minisci traveled from Naples, Florida, remarked, “We’ve only seen snow like two times, so we just wanted for Christmas to see snow.” Joyce Lynn, also of Naples, Florida added, “Everyone here is so friendly. We just love Vermont!”

Longo advises travelers to give themselves extra time to follow all COVID-19 recommendations including masking and getting your booster.