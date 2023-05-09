Plattsburgh, NY – The week-long Writer’s Guild of America strike has already had a significant impact on the entertainment industry, with scripted TV shows, movies, and late-night comedies on hold as negotiations continue, and SUNY Plattsburgh communication students hoping to pursue careers in this field are feeling the impact.

The WGA Labor Union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are still in the midst of a major labor dispute that has caused the biggest interruption of American television and film production since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plattsburgh State television students Josh Deckert and Shawn Lemieux, who produce their own university TV shows with late night and sketch comedy elements, aspire to become TV show writers in the future.

“It worries me a little bit. I read all of the stuff about the writers, even before they went on strike, they had problems about not getting paid fairly,” said Deckert.

“They’re striking and now, what are we doing? We’re just sitting at home waiting for the next episode,” said Lemieux.

But while the industry the students are hoping to enter is in the midst of a labor dispute, they are fully supporting the writers.

“I obviously support the writers. I want to go into the field of writing and these writers need to get paid a fair wage,” said Deckert.

“The writers should be getting paid just as much as people in front of the camera in my opinion, if not more,” said Lemieux.

The Hollywood Writers Strike is caused by low-pay for writers that work for streaming services where there’s less content to make and smaller production space.

There’s also a growing concern over the rise of artificial intelligence and how platforms such as ChatGPT may take away human creativity in making scripts.

“They’re asking for larger rooms, bigger writing staff, and you have to be hired for a certain number of days per gig. They also have legitimate complaints about the AI tool. Right now, I don’t think it’s there yet, but it won’t take long before it catches up and supplants writers completely,” said PSTV Faculty Advisor, Dr. John Chambers.

Dr. Chambers worries for communication students who hope to enter this field.

“I don’t know what the future will be when they graduate. My students may have to get a job somewhere else until they make their writing work,” said Dr. Chambers.

SUNY Plattsburgh students feel divided about how the current issues in the industry will impact them going into the professional world.

“I am not scared at all. I don’t think artificial intelligence is going to be able to take away my ideas,” said Lemieux.

“I don’t know if it’s going to affect me right now, but definitely after college when I’m writing. I’m sure it’s going to be hard for me when I’m getting a writing job,” said Deckert.

Despite these challenges, PSTV students are feeling confident about continuing their broadcast writing work for school.

The previous Hollywood Writers Strike lasting over three months 15 years ago, and experts predict that the current labor dispute may continue for an extended period.