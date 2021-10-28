Homebound vaccination program resumes in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has resumed the Homebound Vaccination program to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to homebound Granite Staters.

DHHS has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Newport, NH, to conduct the program.

The homebound team will visit any part of the state to provide first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines or booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.

To set up an appointment for a homebound COVID-19 vaccination or booster dose: 

·         Call – Call the Homebound Call Center at (603) 338-9292 – Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

·         Visit the website – Fill out the online form at www.onsitenh.com/vaccine

·         Email  – Email vaccinations@on-sitemedservices.com

