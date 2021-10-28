Homebound vaccination program resumes in New Hampshire

Empty vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are seen on the counter at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at a pharmacy in the suburb of Cabramatta in Sydney on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has resumed the Homebound Vaccination program to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to homebound Granite Staters.

DHHS has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Newport, NH, to conduct the program.

The homebound team will visit any part of the state to provide first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines or booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.

To set up an appointment for a homebound COVID-19 vaccination or booster dose:

· Call – Call the Homebound Call Center at (603) 338-9292 – Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Visit the website – Fill out the online form at www.onsitenh.com/vaccine

· Email – Email vaccinations@on-sitemedservices.com