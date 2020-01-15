Homelessness Awareness Day & Memorial Vigil underway at the State House

The new year calls for new concern as citizens, as well as housing and homeless service providers congregate at the Vermont State House in Montpelier for Homelessness Awareness Day.

Community members will have the opportunity to speak with their representatives and senators throughout the morning with hopes to reaffirm their commitment to end homelessness in the Green Mountain State.

Activities will begin at 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. inside the State House. The Memorial Vigil & Speak Out will start at noon on the State House steps.

