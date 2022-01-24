Vermont officials have announced that the Homeowner Assistance Program, a program to help Vermont homeowners facing pandemic hardships, is now accepting applications.

“The last thing we want to see during this pandemic is folks losing their housing because they haven’t been able to pay their mortgage,” said Josh Hanford, Commissioner for the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.

The program, funded by $50 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, will provide up to $30,000 per household that can go towards overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes, and property association charges.

Governor Phil Scott said via Twitter that in addition to supporting those experiencing homelessness and building new housing stock, they must also work to keep residents in their homes to stabilize neighborhoods, and preserve the health of local communities.

“Eligibility for this program is set by income, there has to be a financial hardship due to the pandemic and it’s only for primary residence.”

Maura Collins, the Executive Director of the Vermont Housing Financing Agency, says income limits are different for every county and household size. “Families of three would qualify if they earned up to either 105,000 or 130,000 dollars in some areas of the state.”

Collins expects many Vermonters behind on their bills, own homes in the state. “We might be able to help up to maybe 3,000 Vermont households, but that really will depend on how much each household applies for.”