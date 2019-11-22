Homeward Bound introduces ‘Camp Gratitude’ for kids as the holidays go underway

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live in Middlebury at Homeward Bound, Addison County Humane Society, for their newest kids camp, ‘Camp Gratitude’.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Homeward Bound decided to create this one of a kind camp allowing young ones to engage in hands-on activities that allow them to experience and express gratitude for themselves, as well as others.

Executive Director Jessica Danyow says, “In today’s world, saying ‘thank-you’ is more important than ever and we’re proud to offer this chance for the next generation to cultivate an attitude of gratitude. We felt that offering it at Homeward Bound was fitting because every day at the shelter we are grateful for the chance to help animals and their people.”

The camp is open to children ages 7-10. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 25th-26th.

