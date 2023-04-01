Authorities have ruled the death of a man in Brattleboro on Thursday to be a homicide.

A medical examiner has found that Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut was shot in the torso more than once. Vermont State Police say they received autopsy results on Saturday.

Officers with the Brattleboro Police found Williams’s body inside an apartment on Birge Street shortly before 8:00 Thursday night. Based upon what they’ve learned so far, investigators say the shooting appears to have been a specifically targeted act.

No one is in custody. Troopers are encouraging anyone with additional information to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.