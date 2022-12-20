Burlington, VT – Guillermo Paredes-Bobadilla, 31, was arraigned in court early this week and pleaded not guilty to allegedly smuggling three individuals from Guatemala into the United States.

According to public documents, the United States Border Patrol received information suggesting a nearby illegal border crossing. Border Patrol initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in Highgate, Vermont during the early hours of December 1st. The driver was identified to be Paredes-Bobadilla, a Honduran national living in New Jersey.

The three passengers confessed they were from Guatemala and did not have legal status to be in the United States. They each paid $1,000 to be smuggled into the United States and had a foot guide lead them to the pickup location.

Paredes-Bobadilla remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service as accordance to a prior order of the court. If convicted, he could face up to five years of imprisonment.