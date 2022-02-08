Underhill, VT — A car vs. horse crash occurred early Tuesday morning around 6:00 am on Pleasant Valley Road in Underhill near the intersection of Lap Run Road.

Vermont State Police responded to the scene and while no injuries were reported to humans, the horse passed away. The vehicle involved, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz sustained damage to the front end and the roof.

The horse’s owner assisted with removing the horse’s body from the road. VSP received assistance from Notch Road Auto and the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department.