Hotel Vermont Hosts Winter Market

During COVID-19 people have become creative with the way that they shop, online sales is one way for larger brand names to make their profit, but what about the local stores? Lauren Sanderson, Marketing Manager for the Hotel Vermont decided to come up with her own plan to allow for a safe, but in person shopping experience.

“We are just so dedicated to our local community, and the makers and artists of our community. We love being able to bring everyone together, to celebrate each other, have some hope during this time and to just lift each other up.”

With that inspiration, the Holiday Outdoor Market was born. Ferene Paris-Meyer owns All Heart Inspirations, one of the booths at the market. She says this is her first market, as her business launched just earlier this year. She says it’s a new milestone for both her and her work.

“It’s been exciting, all my rum cakes and my pikliz which are signature hatian products, they sold out by 1:00 PM. So that was a good affirmation that it’s finding a niche in the community.”

Meyer adds that it was just nice to be around people again.



“This is the longest that I’ve been outside in a very long time. It’s just nice to see other humans, I think a lot of us are working from home so that’s our main environment. So to simply be out here today is a gift.”

One Market-goer, Morgan Nichols says she felt safe with all of the precautions that were taken.

“Everyone is wearing masks, and taking the time to create some space, so year I feel good.It’s really exciting to see so many people come out to support today, so yeah support local however you can.”

The Marketing Manager tells me Hotel Vermont is planning for another market next year.