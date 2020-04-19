House fire in Swanton leaves two people homeless

Two people in Swanton are homeless following a Saturday morning house fire, and investigators are asking for help looking into exactly what happened.

Vermont State Police say the fire started just before 11:30 a.m. inside a garage on Lord Road in Swanton. By the time firefighters could arrive, strong winds had already blown the flames from the garage onto the house, which was 25 feet away. The wooden garage burned completely to the ground. While the home is still standing, investigators say it’s uninhabitable because of extensive flame, water, smoke and soot damage.

No one was hurt. Police say a barn on the property also caught fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames in time to save it.

Investigators don’t know the cause of the fire yet. However, the two people living in the house told them that the home supplied the garage with electricity, adding that none of the outlets in the garage were working at the time of the fire.

If you have any further information about the fire, Vermont State Police are asking you to call the St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.