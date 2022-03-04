Members of the Vermont Army National Guard are reacting to the bill passed in the House to approve some benefits for veterans that are exposed to toxic burn pits.

Gregory Knight, the Adjutant General for the Vermont National Guard says it is important that the State is doing this. Knight served in Ramadi, Iraq, where bun pits, large areas on military bases used to destroy toxic waste, were common. Knight was exposed to the toxic burn pits and says he has lingering health issues from the exposure. “When you come back it’s literally in you, you have been eating it, you have been drinking it. I had come back from my deployment and I was back for about a year and we have to do our annual physical fitness test, and honestly when I ran it was like breathing through a cocktail straw.”

Chris Gookin, the Deputy State Surgeon for the Vermont Army National Guard was also exposed “in 2005-2006 while deployed to Iraq, and 2009-2010 while deployed to Afghanistan.” Gookin is currently not experiencing symptoms. “My concern is not right now it’s the down the road, just to see what may or may not come up.”

According to the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, it is estimated that about 3.5 million U.S. service members have been exposed to burn pits. “I could give you a dozen names right now of our soldiers and airmen just in Vermont alone that have passed from aberrant cancers way too early in life,” said Gookin. “Can you imagine how horrible it is, to live your life, a life of service, with your communities your state and your nation, at your request, we volunteer to serve, and we go and do these jobs and you earn a retirement, and you never get to collect it, that to me is disgusting.”

Knight quoted Senator Bernie Sanders, saying, “You know if you can’t afford to take care of your veterans you can’t afford to go to war.”

For burn pit assistance, you can call 888-607-8773. The Vermont National Guard is urging veterans to apply for benefits under the Department of Veterans Affairs, Burn Pit Registry.