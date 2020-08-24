House passes USCIS emergency funding to try to prevent employee furloughs

There’s no sign yet of when the U.S. Senate may take up an emergency funding bill passed by the House of Representatives Saturday night to stave off employee furloughs at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Vermont Rep. Peter Welch is one of the seven House members who introduced that bill.

USCIS is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and as reported previously, the agency has been planning to furlough two-thirds of its work force for what it describes as budgetary reasons. The furloughs are due to take place on Sunday, August 30, and they would affect more than 1,100 USCIS employees in Vermont. Most of them work in St. Albans.

The Senate is currently in recess, so it’s not clear if the emergency funding can be passed in time to prevent the furloughs. Besides harming the employees’ families and surrounding communities financially, the furloughs are expected to grind America’s legal immigration system to a halt. USCIS processes visa and citizenship applications requests and is mainly funded by the fees required to file those applications.