In light of Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the state budget, Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski is asking him to declare a state of emergency to address the state’s hotel housing program.

Vermont expanded the eligibility rules for the temporary housing program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is scheduled to revert to its stricter pre-pandemic rules this coming Thursday, which means nearly 3,000 people will likely be evicted.

In a Saturday email, Krowinski says the health-related conditions surrounding homelessness may collectively meet the definition of an all-hazards event under state law. If they’re deemed to meet that definition, urgent action and additional resources would be required.

Only the governor can declare a set of circumstances to be an all-hazards event. Scott said Friday at his weekly news conference that he hopes those required to leave their temporary homes will do so. He added that his administration will work with them as best it can to guide the transition.