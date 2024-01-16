Winooski, VT- A fire on Main Street in Winooski early Tuesday caused severe damage to two vacant houses.

The fire started in a house on the corner of Steven Street and Main, the same location where another fire happened about a year ago.

Winooski firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. and, according to Fire Chief John Audy, “found heavy, heavy fire conditions” at 246 Main St., and 8 Steven St

Audy says that when crews arrived on the scene 40-foot flames were coming off one of the buildings. “Defensive actions were taken,” said Audy, “lots of water thrown off the ladders and trucks.”

A little more than a year ago, a fire broke out in this same location that affected both of the properties and an additional third location. “These buildings have not been occupied since,” said Audy. “The owners and the city have struggled a bit with access, unauthorized access to the buildings.”

The Vermont State Police will investigate the fire’s cause and origin. due to safety concerns with the structure, the agency will use drones to examine the extent of the damages.

“We do know that there was no power and no gas, so there is possibly some sort of human element here,” Audy said.

Audy said two firefighters and a passerby were hurt when they slipped and fell on ice.

Both 246 Main St. and 8 Steven St. are expected to be torn down as soon as Monday according to Audy.