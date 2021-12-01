Housing advocates launch push for state approval of Burlington just-cause eviction ordinance

On Town Meeting Day this past March, Burlington voters approved by a margin of nearly two-to-one a ballot question that would require landlords to provide just cause for any residential eviction. Under Vermont state law, just cause is not necessary.

Since the Queen City’s ordinance would require a change to the city charter, the state legislature also needs to approve it. A group of advocates launched the Just Cause Coalition Wednesday night to lobby state lawmakers to approve the Burlington charter change in the next legislative session, beginning in January.

Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale was unable to attend the virtual launch of the coalition, but she provided a video message expressing support for the group’s goals. She said that during her sophomore year at the University of Vermont, her landlord billed her and her roommates each month for a series of frivolous charges.

“I was the one who was documenting that and built a case to go before the Housing Review Board,” Sen. Ram Hinsdale said in the message. “Even my roommates said, ‘I just don’t know what this will mean for us, our future ability to rent’, and I felt really alone in that process.”

Had she and her roommates been evicted — even without cause — it likely would have affected their ability to remain enrolled. A housing navigator for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity said she frequently speaks with people harmed by no-cause evictions.

“Over the course of the pandemic, tenants have increasingly expressed that if they are evicted, they will have no place to go,” Ryan Murphy of CVOEO said. “Our state has such a significant housing shortage that termination can drive people into homelessness or out of the state entirely.”

Last year, Vermont Legal Aid told the Burlington City Council that 20% of eviction cases in Chittenden County are filed without cause. Staffers have learned since then that in other areas of the state — such as Lamoille County and Windsor County — the no-cause share is much larger.

“The reasons landlords are filing for eviction cases has changed dramatically since we last studied that data (in Lamoille and Windsor Counties),” Vermont Legal Aid testing coordinator Devon Ayers said. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of no-cause cases. This year, we have seen no cause as grounds for eviction 50% of the time.”

Some people in the Just Cause Coalition said that since even good tenants — who never miss rent, never break the law and never cause disturbances or safety concerns — can legally be evicted for no reason at all, maintenance issues are more common in rental units than they should be. The issues can often manifest as leaking pipes, mold on the walls and drafty windows that lead to costly heating bills in winter.

“Landlords have no incentive to address these issues because the vacancy rate in Burlington currently sits at 1% to 2%,” Rights And Democracy regional organizer Tom Proctor said. “As there are few affordable apartments being made, there’s no competition for tenants to move to.”

In previous City Council committee hearings, property owners have said they were concerned about a just-cause eviction ordinance destroying any incentive to be either a good landlord or a good tenant.

While Vermont does not require residential landlords to provide just cause for evictions, New Hampshire does. The Granite State is one of just four U.S. states in that category, along with New Jersey, California and Oregon.