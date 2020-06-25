How close are some Vermont movie theaters to re-opening?

Starting this Friday, Vermont entertainment venues such as movie theaters will be allowed to open with up to 50% of their normal capacity. It’s a move by Gov. Phil Scott to gradually re-open the economy after months of disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. Almost every theater screen in the state has been dark since mid-March.

Essex Cinemas in Essex Junction should be re-opening next month, according to their own social media accounts. Local 22 and Local 44 News reached out to staff at the theater Wednesday afternoon for an interview. No one replied to our inquiries, but two recent newspaper interviews offer some idea of what they have in mind.

The cinema’s general manager told the Essex Reporter that they expect to be open in time for two widely-anticipated late July movie premieres. Disney’s live-action version of “Mulan” is currently scheduled for release on July 24, and Christopher Nolan’s spy film “Tenet” is slated to come out on July 31. Both releases had to be delayed because of COVID-19. Essex Cinemas owner Peter Edelmann also told the Burlington Free Press last week that he expects to hold a soft re-opening in mid-July, prior to the “Mulan” and “Tenet” premieres.

Essex Cinemas management has said that their theaters are being thoroughly cleaned, that employees will wear face masks and that they’ll ask moviegoers to do likewise. Physical distancing will also be emphasized, but exactly what distancing measures will be enacted inside the doors isn’t clear yet.

Merrill’s Roxy Cinema in Burlington, Palace 9 Cinemas in South Burlington and Majestic 10 Cinemas in Williston are also getting ready to re-open in those same ways. The managers of all three venues have said on social media, “Reopening soon! Date TBA!” The similar messaging should come as no surprise, as all three are owned and operated by Merrill Jarvis III through the Merrill Theatre Corporation.

Because drive-in theater patrons watch their movies in their own cars, it’s easier for drive-ins to cope with physical distancing than it is for their indoor counterparts. They were allowed to re-open in mid-May, and the Sunset Drive-In in Colchester did so.