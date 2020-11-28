How some companies are trying to boost the quality of remote education

As many college students prepare to finish out the fall semester remotely, there has been concern about the quality of remote education compared to the benefits of learning in the classroom.

Because of that, some digital resource companies have been focused on using their tools to fill the education gap created by COVID-19, as well as prevent students from cheating.

Study Edge provides online educational resources to over 1 million students and teachers across the country, and CEO Ethan Fieldman said it isn’t fair to expect students will do well in their classes with limited resources at home, and it’s important to ensure there is a level playing field for all.

“We’ve decided to make everything for middle and high school math for parents and students completely free through the end of the year, because we think it’s really important that everyone has access to what they need,” Fieldman said. “We want students to not have to cheat.”

Study Edge provides math and science resources for middle school, high school and college students. They provide concept videos, practice problems, tutoring, and according to Fieldman, “Pretty much anything students need to do well in those courses.”

Other sites like Khan Academy are also offering free tools for parents and teachers throughout the pandemic. They have also created a page specifically for parents who want to be more involved in their student’s remote education. It offers webinars on how to set up a productive learning space, a ‘distance learning survival guide’, and motivational tips.

Fieldman said communication is key to success in remote learning. To help with that, Study Edge offers free use of GoBoard for non-profit colleges and universities, and discounted pricing for schools and school districts. It’s a collaborative online whiteboard with videochat.

“A lot of parents send our kids off to school, we know the teachers in charge, the principal is in charge, the students are going to be fine,” Fieldman said. “But now we’re in a whole new world, right? We want to make sure when it comes to cheating, distractions, anything that is challenging in remote learning we all need to do our part to make this easier for students and help them learn.”

Study Edge also offers tips on preventing students from cheating.

