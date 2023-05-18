BURLINGTON, VT (AP) — Bike thefts were a major challenge for the Queen City last year, as highlighted in a New York Times article. With the arrival of warmer weather expected to attract more cyclists, bike shop manager share their insights on how to keep bikes safe.

As bikers flock to Burlington’s Waterfront Bike Path during the warmer months, which offers scenic views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains, the risk of bike thefts also rises. Justin Kaulius, a resident of Winooski, expressed his love for exploring the area on a bicycle, saying, “Getting outside, enjoying it all. Seeing this area that we live in a different way rather than riding in a car… The Waterfront is a beautiful place to see the seasons roll through.”

However, Kaulius has experienced bike theft firsthand. He recounted an incident where his wife’s bike was stolen within two hours of being locked up at Church Street in Burlington. Reflecting on the incident, Kaulius now hesitates to ride in Burlington, saying, “We locked our bike up in public on Church Street in Burlington, and it feels like that should be okay. Maybe we’ll take an Uber instead of leaving an e-bike there.”

Following the theft, Kaulius invested in a more secure lock, realizing that using a cable lock was a regrettable decision. Jonathan Weber, a bike store manager in Burlington, cautioned against using cable locks, recommending alternatives like chain locks or folding locks, which are more secure and harder to cut.

Experts advise that the key to safely locking a bike is to secure it through both the rear wheel and the frame. Kaulius credited the BTV Stolen Bike Report and Recovery Facebook group for helping him recover his stolen e-bike quickly compared to the police response time.

While the Burlington Police Department did not provide immediate figures on bike thefts, the University Police Chief confirmed that 220 bikes, valued at $267,000, were stolen in Burlington from June to November. The UVM Police Chief revealed that they have received over 70 cases of bike thefts since July, with a 16% recovery rate.

Chief Tim Bilodeau of the UVM Police encouraged students to register their bikes on the Live Safe app to facilitate easy identification and recovery if stolen. He emphasized the app’s two-way communication tool, allowing direct interaction with the police dispatch regarding stolen property.

For residents of Burlington, the BPD encourages bike registration through their website.