The holidays mean gift giving, but after those presents are opened, what do you do with the gift wrapping scraps? Many may throw supplies like wrapping paper, bows, tissue paper, and gift bags in the trash or recycling without a second thought, but here’s how to properly dispose of wrapping products.

According to Terry Webber of the American Forest and Paper Association, cardboard boxes should be emptied and flattened, then put in the blue bin. Tissue and wrapping paper are typically recyclable, unless they have glitter, foil or plastic elements. Products like ribbons, bows, and multi-material gift bags are generally not recyclable.

Webber adds, it’s important for people to recycle properly, so as not to give more work to staff at recycling facilities.

“When people put material in that collection stream that doesn’t belong there, what happens is it increases the costs of those facilities to remove that, what we refer to in the industry is contamination,” he says.

“If you are putting it in your recycling bin, you’re increasing the cost to the system, and that will come back to you.”

According to a 2021 study done by the Center for Biological Diversity, households generate 23% more waste in December than they would in any other month. Webber says with more people online shopping and receiving more materials at this time of the year, people should make the effort to recycle properly.