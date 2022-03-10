The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis, and now, Vermont businesses, artists, and even law enforcement agencies are springing into action to do what they can to help.

Vermont State Police will be turning its old equipment, specifically bulletproof vests into a gift of protection for Ukrainians fighting for freedom. “Vermonters have a long history of helping people in need, and I don’t view this any differently,” said Captain Michael Manley of the Vermont State Police. Captain Manley says the agency will collect vests at every state police barracks in Vermont through March 23.

The Green Mountain Boys will handle getting the equipment to the California National Guard, who is spearheading the effort as it’s closely acquainted with Ukraine’s military. Captain Manley says the old vests would have otherwise been collecting dust. “Every five years, those vests are being replaced, and you know, a lot of times they get stored in a back room. It’s not uncommon to have them sit around for a while, and that’s why we’re targeting here, those that have expired.” He expects the bulk to come from police but anyone is willing to donate as long as the vest is level 3 or higher.

From law enforcement to the liquor aisle, humanitarian projects are in the works. Last week, Beverage Warehouse in Winooski donated equivalent to 100% of its sales from Russian-owned spirits for 2021. “Like everyone else, we’ve been taken aback by everything happening in Ukraine and Eastern Europe so we find it’s really important to support in whatever ways we can,” said Marc Gelsomino of Beer & Wine Beverage Warehouse. “It might be big, it might be small.”

After Governor Scott pulled the spirits from Vermont shelves, Beverage Warehouse looked to team up with local breweries. “Anyone willing to or interested in making a beer that is branded or in any way having to do with Ukraine in general, we’ll be donating 100% of our sales of that beer to humanitarian relief efforts.” So far, Four Quarters Brewing, Good Measure Brewing, and Lucy and Howe have all signed on to the project. Beverage Warehouse staff expect those beers to hit the shelves in the next two to four weeks.

Another local effort, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival, and the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association will present an evening of Ukrainian music on Saturday night at the Elley Long Music Center in Colchester. Proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief.