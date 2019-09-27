Howard Center files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Howard Center in Burlington has filed a Vermont Superior Court complaint against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

In a written statement, Howard Center leaders say they accuse the defendants of giving out drugs negligently, flooding the center with patients. It also alleges the services often go unpaid and have, in turn, resulted in a massive accumulation of unreimbursed costs.

This comes as Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin, has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of thousands of opioid crisis-related lawsuits.