HUD awards $4.6 million to Vermont homeless assistance projects

More than 20 homeless assistance projects will share nearly $4.6 million in grants from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The so-called Continuum of Care grants provide support to local programs on the front lines of homelessness, said David Tille, HUD New England Regional Administrator.

The funding supports interventions for individuals and families that ar homeless, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

“We are proud of the collaborative work being done across New England to find creative solutions to end homelessness.

Federal housing officials recently announced that homelessness was down nearly 16 percent in Vermont. According to the HUD, 1,089 people in Vermont were without a home in January 2019, a decrease of 15.6 percent from 2018. The number of homeless families with children was down 20 percent and veteran homelessness decreased 16 percent.