HUD: Homelessness in Vermont dropped more than 15 percent in 2019

New federal data show there was an almost 16 percent decrease in the number of homeless people counted on a single night in Vermont last year, with the greatest drop in the unsheltered among veterans and families.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1,089 people in Vermont were without a home in January 2019, a decrease of 15.6 percent from 2018. The “point-in-time” survey found that the number of homeless families with children was down 20 percent and veteran homelessness decreased 16 percent.

Nationally, the 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress showed homelessness among veterans and families with children continued to fall, even as overall homelessness rose 2.6 percent from 2018.

Most of the homeless in Vermont last January — 975 — were located in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs, while 114 persons were living on the street.

The survey, however, noted a rise in chronic or long-term homelessness in Vermont. About 25 people — about 2 percent of the total — experienced homelessness of a year or more, an increase of 18 percent from 2018.

Last May, advocates in Vermont’s most populated county reported a significant drop in homelessness. Chittenden County’s January 2019 point-in-time survey showed a 15 percent drop of people identified as homeless.

But, the survey also identified areas of concern: