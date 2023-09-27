South Burlington, VT– If you’ve been thinking of adopting a pet lately, now could be a good time. The Humane Society of Chittenden County is currently taking care of more animals than it has space for.

Staff says the main reason for this includes the current housing crisis.

HSCC takes in cats, dogs, bunnies, and other small mammals. But factors in the community are turning one problem into an even bigger one.

Customer Care Manager Tekla Gaughan says the shelter is taking care of more animals than it has room for. Because of this, she says staff is stretched too thin.

“When we are over capacity with our animals, it means that our staff has to spend double the amount of time feeding, cleaning; those are just the basic cares,” says Gaughan.

CEO Joyce Cameron says the building has space for up to 20 dogs, but they are currently caring for 50 dogs, leading some to have to share kennels.

“We have limitations in our infrastructure, which we’re really seeing now, we have longer waiting lists for our community which never makes us feel good, and it’s a lot on the staff,” says Cameron.

She says owners being hospitalized, incarcerated, or even too stressed can lead to giving up their animals, but notes the root of this issue is the housing crisis.

“Our community members are having to choose between their pets, their housing, and often losing both,” says Gaughan. “So that is 100% why we are seeing this influx of animals in our population. We work really hard in surrender prevention to make sure, if they can, the animals can remain with the people who love them, but unfortunately right now, that is not on the top of everyone’s list.”

“From last year at this time, we had about 70 animals that came into our care due to housing issues with our community. This year, it’s more than doubled that so far,” says Cameron.

Because staff is seeing more dogs than ever, they’ve started a new adoption process: a donation based fee.

“We’re asking our community members to donate for their adoption prices rather than go off of our predetermined pricing,” says Gaughan. “This is really the time to come and adopt a dog, we have really, really great friends in our care here, and we’re just so excited to find great homes for them.”

Gaughan says if you’re not ready to adopt an animal, you can also consider fostering, as she says it’s always better for a pet to be in a home.