Hundreds attend St. Albans Veterans Day parade and ceremony

Hundreds of Vermonters gathered in downtown St Albans Thursday to say thank you to veterans near and far.

“People that I knew over there have all passed, my brothers and sisters have passed, but I’m still in middle age and I’m carrying on for them,” said World War II vet Bob Coon, who was named Grand Marshall.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who previously chaired the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, was also in attendance.

“50 million people died and our job is to create a world where conflict can be resolved in ways other than killing people,” Sen. Sanders said.

Adrien ‘Sonny’ Durenleau, an Iraq War veteran, says comradeship was important after coming home from war. As many veterans battle PTSD and other health issues, he says the bond vets share provides light.

“”We went through it together, you know,” he said. “It’s just like you know one another right off the bat. There’s a connection.”

Daughters and sons of veterans took the mic, detailing the impact service has on military families. Women who served remember other female service members.

“You had about 500 males for every female,” Melody Thibault said. “I hope more women step up and realize what an advantage military service is, no matter the branch.”