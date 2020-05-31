Hundreds gather for demonstration in honor of George Floyd in Burlington’s Battery Park

People in Burlington are taking action following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Battery Park in on Saturday evening, calling for change. They say they’re tired of continually hearing of police brutality, and the killings of black men and women.

“I haven’t been able to sleep well all week, my heart aches for George Floyd. My brothers name is George, what if that was my brother. He was my brother,” says Harmony Edosomwan, lead organizer of the protest.

The protesters marched to the nearby Burlington Police Headquarters, calling for criminal justice reform. “Bring corrupt Police to justice, if we could bring a boy back his life, and a mother back her son, a father back his boy, return bullets to a gun. Unloosen the lynch rope and unravel the massive choke throats, we would not be choking on tears. When do our lives become valuable,” said one speaker.

Protesters like Fern Thompson, understand that racism has existed in our country for far too long. “I’m here to protest every single black person that has been killed at the hands of white supremacists, cops, one and the same. It’s been going on for as long as we’ve been a country and it shouldn’t be going on any more and it just needs to stop.”

Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel, is President of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police. He wrote Saturday night that he’s sad and outraged — adding, there was no reason for Floyd to have died. Vermont State Police have also been vocal, condemning the actions of the four Minneapolis Police Officers involved, as ‘beyond disturbing’, saying they have no place in law enforcement.