Hundreds gather in sweltering heat to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Burlington

Despite temperatures well into the 90’s, hundreds of people gathered at the intersections of Main and Church streets Sunday afternoon, to paint the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the pavement in front of City Hall. This coming after last Monday’s unanimous City Council vote, to pass a resolution allowing it.

Burlington City Councilor, Karen Paul, said it wasn’t easy to get there. “Tremendous community effort, and a tremendous amount of work has gone in by so many people to bring this to life. And it’s phenomenally meaningful to me and to many others, to see this happening today.”

Bruce Wilson is the Executive Director, of ‘Arts So Wonderful’, a local nonprofit group aimed at young people. He was walking downtown, witnessing history in progress. “To come see the Black Lives Matter flags flying on City Hall, and to see all the wonderful people who’ve come out and want to paint on the street, and right here on Main Street, Main and Church Street, it’s incredible. So you know, it’s not down at the bottom, it’s like you need to see this, you know what I mean. You’re gonna take part of it, painting it as well.”

On Thursday, City Officials and Community Leaders, gathered at City Hall to declare racism a public health emergency. Mayor Miro Weinberger believes this is a reminder of the urgency involved. “What this mural is about, is a commitment from the Burlington area community that we’re going to do something about this, and that we’re going to get better as a community and that we’re going to eliminate these racial health disparities over time, that we’re going to make good on this phrase, ‘Black Lives Matter’. We’re gonna put action behind those words.”

The mural is just steps away from where the late Congressman, and Civil Rights Icon, John Lewis was when he visited the Queen City last fall. “While it would certainly be, more meaningful to know that, you know, as we do this in Burlington, Vermont, that he was somewhere from afar watching. You know, to be able to do this as a tribute and a testament to his life, is phenomenally meaningful,” says Paul.