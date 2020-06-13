Hundreds gather to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ in front of State House

Two years ago, Montpelier High School made national headlines, as the first public school anywhere in the U.S. to fly the ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag.

Now, the City is placing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement on the landscape in a different way. On Friday, the Montpelier City Council gave unanimous approval to the idea of painting the words, ‘Black Lives Matter’, on State Street, right outside the State House.

Saturday morning, hundreds showed up to take part in a historic moment for Vermont’s Capitol City.

Noel Riby-Williams, an organizer from ‘Black Lives Matter’, says “Everybody felt like it was something we needed to do, especially in front of the State House lawn. It was the perfect location and we’re in the capitol of Vermont, we’re in Montpelier, so we need to make statements loud and clear.

Noel Riby-Williams says City Councilor, Conor Casey, from District two, approached her shortly after last Sunday’s protest, asking if the community wanted to do something like this.

“Whenever any elected official drives down this road, whether they’re coming to the State House or city hall, they’re going to see that black lives matter, and I hope that informs the decisions that they make,” says Casey.

Riby-Williams, says there’s more work to be done in order to change the system. “That doesn’t just stop at painting ‘Black Lives Matter’. Curriculum has to change, policing has to change, there’s a lot of things that need to happen past this day. But I believe that we’re making the right steps forward.”

For his part, Casey says City officials know that. “We recognize the symbolism of this on City Council. We think this is the beginning of a very difficult conversation, but a very necessary conversation. But it’s always good to start with a statement of your values.”

The Montpelier City Council also approved flying the ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag outside of City Hall.