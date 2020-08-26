Hundreds march in Burlington to protest shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Hundreds of people gathered at the Black Lives Matter Mural on Main Street in Burlington and marched to the Burlington Police Department on Tuesday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Blake is now paralyzed and in intensive care after being shot seven times in front of his three young children in an officer-involved shooting. This latest incident has once again sparked nationwide protest, and a large crowd remained outside the Burlington Police Department well into Tuesday night.

“As Vermonters, we should be appaled that we’re upholding the system that does this,” said Zanevia Wilcox. “We are part of a reason there’s Jacob Blakes and George Floyds. It’s very simple, these people are here not only for Jacob Blake, but for the firing of those three officers.”

Wilcox is an organizer and speaker for The Black Perspective social justice group. She said it wasn’t difficult to gather the crowd on short notice, because frustration is high in the wake of Blake’s shooting and the group and its allies feel local police reform hasn’t gone far enough.

“People are mad, people are tired of hearing the same thing over and over again, and we’ve been repeating ourselves for so long,” Wilcox said. “It seems like there’s a lot of cherry picking about what’s acceptable to change here in Burlington.”

A large group of protestors stayed overnight in tents at nearby Battery Park.

The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin was captured on video by a bystander. Officials say Kenosha police are not equipped with body cameras. The officers involved are on administrative leave as the Department of Justice investigates.