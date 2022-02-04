Burlington, VT — Due to the winter storm, almost all flights out of Burlington International Airport have been cancelled. Acting Director Nic Longo says cancellations started on Thursday night, particularly flights to major hub airports like New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

Since 2 pm Friday afternoon, nearly 15 flights were cancelled, impacting plans for more than 500 hundred travelers. Longo says he even had some staff members stay home to avoid the snow

Maintenance crews have been out clearing the runways, working very long days to ensure safe arrivals for the few inbound flights. Longo says while he’s dealt with larger storms, ice has been a challenge this year.

“We’ve had to work very diligently because that is a very challenging weather phenomenon out on the airport that we’ve had to use extreme caution for. Even early in the season, in December and January, we saw a lot of those ice events. This is generally, lighter dryer snow and it’s pretty indicative of a February event.”

Longo says he expects a more normal schedule for travelers tomorrow.