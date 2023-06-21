Hundreds of protesters and participants gathered at Vergennes Union Middle and High School Tuesday night for two very different events having to do with transgender people.

One event inside the school’s auditorium discussed the impacts of children transitioning, while another event outside the school countered it by celebrating transgender joy. Roughly 50 people indoors listened to a speaker named Walt Heyer who transitioned from male to female in 1983 but de-transitioned not long after. Heyer now speaks at events internationally on what he says are the harms of transitioning.

“Giving hormone blockers to children causes them to not grow,” Heyer said to the crowd inside. “These are all sound studies. I’m not making the claims, I’m reading the research to you tonight.”

However, the people outside of the school disagreed with Heyer’s messages, and brought plenty of colorful signs and pride flags to show their opposition.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking to know that this kind of thing is happening in the same walls that I had the time of my life and was able to be myself around,” said Abby Goodyear, a graduate of Vergennes Union Middle and High School, on Heyer’s speech in the auditorium.

“The leaders of the event inside, they weaponize fear and misinformation,” said another protester outside.

Ahead of the events, officials with the Addison Northwest School District shared a letter with families saying the event inside does not reflect the views of the district, but the district is required to let groups use their facilities since they are a public institution.